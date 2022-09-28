Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits CFAY [Image 4 of 10]

    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Vice President Kamala arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) to address service members onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). The vice president’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continuing commitment to its alliances in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 05:30
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Vice President
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USS Howard
    Shinzo Abe

