Vice President Kamala Harris visits CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 28, 2022) Vice President Kamala arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) to address service members onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). The vice president’s tour of the ship and her remarks to U.S. service members highlight the administration’s continuing commitment to its alliances in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling/Released)

