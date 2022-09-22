Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREYWOLF Fires M1A2 SepV3 Main Battle Tank at Gunnery Qualification [Image 15 of 15]

    GREYWOLF Fires M1A2 SepV3 Main Battle Tank at Gunnery Qualification

    POLAND

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    U.S Army troopers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire the M1A2 SEPV3 Main Battle Tanks as part of gunnery qualification, Sept. 22, 2022, on Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Training like this ensures the units readiness in order to provide combat-credible forces in support of NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7439270
    VIRIN: 220922-A-GY122-563
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 800.24 KB
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Fires M1A2 SepV3 Main Battle Tank at Gunnery Qualification [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    tank
    GREYWOLF
    Poland
    M1A2
    3ABCT

