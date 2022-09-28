Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Bahrain ATT Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    NSA Bahrain ATT Exercise

    BAHRAIN

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220928-N-FB203-0009 MANAMA, Bahrain (September 28, 2022) NSA Bahrain Naval Security Forces Training Team receive a safety briefing as part of an Integrated Training Team exercise. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 03:03
    Photo ID: 7439227
    VIRIN: 220928-N-FB203-0009
    Resolution: 3494x2496
    Size: 885.4 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain ATT Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Bahrain ATT Exercise
    NSA Bahrain ATT Exercise
    NSA Bahrain ATT Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT