Adopt an Airman: Get the Feeling of Home, Away from Home

Airmen and families bowl during an Adopt an Airman event hosted by the Beale Military Liaison Counsel (BMLC), Sept. 22, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The BMLC’s priority is to make a difference for Beale through such programs as the Adopt an Airman. The Adopt an Airman program is designed to provide Airmen with an avenue to form new friendships in the local community and gather support beyond the formal work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

