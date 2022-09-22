Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adopt an Airman: Get the Feeling of Home, Away from Home [Image 1 of 2]

    Adopt an Airman: Get the Feeling of Home, Away from Home

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and families bowl during an Adopt an Airman event hosted by the Beale Military Liaison Counsel (BMLC), Sept. 22, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The BMLC’s priority is to make a difference for Beale through such programs as the Adopt an Airman. The Adopt an Airman program is designed to provide Airmen with an avenue to form new friendships in the local community and gather support beyond the formal work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Pentzer)

