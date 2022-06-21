This is a graphic illustration created at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Jefferson City, Missouri, June 21, 2022. This graphic was made to provide service members resourceful information about Missouri National Guard's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Spc. Rose Di Trolio) (This image was created using Adobe Illustrator.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 11:05 Photo ID: 7437780 VIRIN: 220621-Z-FK430-100 Resolution: 5091x3594 Size: 2.79 MB Location: MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Missouri National Guard's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.