    Dandolo Training Area, September 21, 2022. [Image 2 of 6]

    Dandolo Training Area, September 21, 2022.

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Perry Doerr, Chief Training Branch, United States Army Europe Mission Support Element Vicenza, center, explains project for the construction new facility at Dandolo training area to participants at the conference on Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Pordenone, Italy, September 21, 2022. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    This work, Dandolo Training Area, September 21, 2022. [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

