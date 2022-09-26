Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Bread

    Breaking Bread

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Wearing a white robe known as a Kittel, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th Innovation Command, breaks a loaf of Challah during a Rosh Hashanah celebration conducted Sept. 26, 2022, at the 75th IC's headquarters in Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Challah is a rich, eggy bread served with honey and sugar during Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in Judaism. Meaning “head of the year” or “first of the year,” the festival begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during September or October. Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. (U.S. Army photo by Chaplain (1st Lt.) Kris Roland, 75th Innovation Command)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:56
    Photo ID: 7437001
    VIRIN: 220926-A-DB402-363
    Resolution: 1615x2048
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Bread, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Religious Holiday

    Religion

    Chaplain

    Command And Unit Chaplain

    56O Chaplain

    TAGS

    Rosh Hashanah
    U.S. Army Reserve
    New Year
    Judaism
    75th Innovation Command
    Challah

