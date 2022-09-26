Breaking Bread

Wearing a white robe known as a Kittel, Dr. Christopher Govekar, command executive officer, 75th Innovation Command, breaks a loaf of Challah during a Rosh Hashanah celebration conducted Sept. 26, 2022, at the 75th IC's headquarters in Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Challah is a rich, eggy bread served with honey and sugar during Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest days in Judaism. Meaning “head of the year” or “first of the year,” the festival begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during September or October. Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement. (U.S. Army photo by Chaplain (1st Lt.) Kris Roland, 75th Innovation Command)

