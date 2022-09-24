Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers [Image 7 of 7]

    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Army 2nd Lt. Isiah Davis smiles after being commissioned as an officer in the Kentucky National Guard at the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on Sept. 24, 2022. Davis and six other lieutants were joined by friends and family at the commissioning ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7436225
    VIRIN: 220924-Z-QL321-0067
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 32.04 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers
    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers
    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers
    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers
    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers
    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers
    Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky National Guard celebrates its newest officers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officers
    commissioning ceremony
    National Guard
    KYNG
    Isiah Davis
    Kentucky State Capitol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT