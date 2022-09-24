Army 2nd Lt. Isiah Davis smiles after being commissioned as an officer in the Kentucky National Guard at the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda in Frankfort, Ky. on Sept. 24, 2022. Davis and six other lieutants were joined by friends and family at the commissioning ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Andy Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:36 Photo ID: 7436225 VIRIN: 220924-Z-QL321-0067 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 32.04 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard welcomes newest officers [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.