    Airlifter of the Month- Insurance broker to USAF [Image 8 of 8]

    Airlifter of the Month- Insurance broker to USAF

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson Elliott, right, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation support operator, stands in front of his peers after getting coined by Col. Denny Davies, left, 86th Airlift Wing vice commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. Elliott was unaware of being selected as the Airlifter of the Month and took this time to thank his peers and leadership for their hard work and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
