173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team maneuver to engage targets during a combined arms live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

