VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (Sept. 21, 2022) – Visiting members of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 81 greet Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1 during Raijin 22-2, an annual unit exchange. Based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, the VQ-1 “World Watchers” are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts naval operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

