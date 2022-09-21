Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2 [Image 1 of 5]

    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2

    JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (Sept. 21, 2022) – Visiting members of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 81 greet Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1 during Raijin 22-2, an annual unit exchange. Based out of Whidbey Island, Washington, the VQ-1 “World Watchers” are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts naval operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 07:31
    Photo ID: 7435625
    VIRIN: 220921-N-IS471-203
    Resolution: 3696x2444
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2
    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2
    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2
    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2
    VQ-1 “World Watchers”, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VQ-1 &ldquo;World Watchers&rdquo;, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Raijin 22-2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    VQ-1
    VQ-81
    Patrol Squadron EIGHT ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT