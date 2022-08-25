Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 5 of 8]

    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    ENS Ryan Von Brock, a USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) Deck Watch Officer, speaks with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) delegation members during a unit tour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 23:30
    Photo ID: 7435269
    VIRIN: 222508-G-G2014-1015
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 8 of 8], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    ASEAN Delegation visits USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT