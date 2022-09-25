Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team McConnell hosts Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    Team McConnell hosts Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Kaitlin Toner, U.S Air Force Thunderbird Public Affairs Officer, hands out brochures to spectators at Frontiers in Flight Open House & Air Show, Sept. 25, 2022, McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Our Airmen have lived up to the phrase "Innovate, Accelerate and Thrive." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7435108
    VIRIN: 220925-F-MM027-1319
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.73 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McConnell hosts Frontiers in Flight Airshow, by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    Team McConnell
    Frontiers in Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT