Capt. Kaitlin Toner, U.S Air Force Thunderbird Public Affairs Officer, hands out brochures to spectators at Frontiers in Flight Open House & Air Show, Sept. 25, 2022, McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. Our Airmen have lived up to the phrase "Innovate, Accelerate and Thrive." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 20:20 Photo ID: 7435108 VIRIN: 220925-F-MM027-1319 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.73 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team McConnell hosts Frontiers in Flight Airshow, by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.