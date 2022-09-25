Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Frontiers in Flight Open House & Airshow: Day 2

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Frontiers in Flight airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Sept. 25, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers and served as a way for military members and the installation to show appreciation to local communities and showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    TAGS

    Air Show
    McConnell
    A-10
    Wichita
    Frontiers in Flight

