An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Frontiers in Flight airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Sept. 25, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers and served as a way for military members and the installation to show appreciation to local communities and showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 20:22
|Photo ID:
|7435095
|VIRIN:
|220925-F-EV810-017
|Resolution:
|4571x3041
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, McConnell Frontiers in Flight Open House & Airshow: Day 2, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
