An A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the Frontiers in Flight airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Sept. 25, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers and served as a way for military members and the installation to show appreciation to local communities and showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7435095 VIRIN: 220925-F-EV810-017 Resolution: 4571x3041 Size: 6.42 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Frontiers in Flight Open House & Airshow: Day 2, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.