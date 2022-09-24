Kent Pietsch, piloting his Interstate Cadet, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24, 2022. Since 1973, Pietsch has been performing for millions of people at more than 400 shows that have taken him to quality venues throughout the United States. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maria A. Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 21:02 Photo ID: 7434374 VIRIN: 220924-M-IV789-1114 Resolution: 4778x2792 Size: 813.86 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: Kent Pietsch Comedy 9/24 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Maria Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.