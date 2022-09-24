Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-22/P-51D Heritage 9/24

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor conducts a heritage flight during the 2022

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24,

2022. The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Its combination of

stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved

supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. The theme for the

2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’

ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

