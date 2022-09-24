Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-22/P-51D Heritage 9/24

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor conducts a heritage flight during the 2022
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 24,
    2022. The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Its combination of
    stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved
    supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. The theme for the
    2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’
    ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 19:11
    Photo ID: 7434234
    VIRIN: 220924-M-DB029-0054
    Resolution: 3948x2632
    Size: 602.36 KB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: F-22/P-51D Heritage 9/24, by Cpl Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

