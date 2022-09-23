Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow

Visitors enjoy the Frontiers in Flight airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Sept. 24, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers, including Tora Tora Tora, an A-10 demonstration, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. An airshow, also known as an open house, is a way for military members and installations to show appreciation to local communities and showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

