Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 4 of 4]

    Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Visitors enjoy the Frontiers in Flight airshow at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, on Sept. 24, 2022. The airshow featured 12 performers, including Tora Tora Tora, an A-10 demonstration, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. An airshow, also known as an open house, is a way for military members and installations to show appreciation to local communities and showcase Department of Defense and Air Force capabilities. Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the world, the birthplace of some very famous airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Gordinier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7433987
    VIRIN: 220922-F-ZB121-0015
    Resolution: 6696x4464
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt John Gordinier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frontiers in Flight Airshow: welcome to the show T6
    Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow
    Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow
    Spectators enjoy McConnell's Frontiers in Flight Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell
    Airshow
    Frontiers in Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT