Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Firefighters with 332d Fire and Emergency Services display their Suicide Awareness patches at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Sept. 22, 2022. These patches were made by the Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Suicide Initiative with the intention of spreading awareness of suicide and help those at risk find the help they need. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 08:29
    Photo ID: 7433846
    VIRIN: 220923-Z-DY904-1009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch
    Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch
    Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Tail Firefighters get Suicide Awareness Patch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    depression
    mental health
    ptsd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT