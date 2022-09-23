The Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration takes place during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, artillery and infantry forces, and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

Date Taken: 09.23.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: MAGTF Demo 9/23 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Nayomi Koepke