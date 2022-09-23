Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF Demo 9/23 [Image 12 of 18]

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: MAGTF Demo 9/23

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose GuerreroDeleon Jr.  

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion 5th Infantry provide ground security during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, artillery and infantry forces, and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

