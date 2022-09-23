Miramar 2022 Airshow: Leap Frogs/ Golden Knights 9/23

The U.S. Army Parachute Team stands in formation after conducting an aerial demonstration at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, California, Sept. 23, 2022. Nicknamed the Golden Knights in 1962, “Golden” signifies the gold medals the team won in international competitions, and “Knights” alludes to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies. The Golden Knights perform in more than 100 events per year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

