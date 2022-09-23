Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Challenges NPS Students to Forge the Future of Warfare

    Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Challenges NPS Students to Forge the Future of Warfare

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Norket 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Honorable Robert O. Work, 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense, honors NPS’ Summer Quarter cohort, recognizing 270 graduates including 29 international students from eight countries, during the commencement ceremony, Sept. 23. A retired Marine Corps colonel, Work is a 1990 Space Systems Operations graduate from NPS.

    Monterey
    NPS
    Navy
    Graduation
    California
    US The Naval Postgraduate School

