Alaska National Guardsmen in Joint Task Force-Bethel clear storm debris in Newtok, Alaska

Alaska Army National Guard Pfc. Carl Andrew, from Bethel and an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, clears storm debris in Newtok, Alaska, as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 22, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal)

