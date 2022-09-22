Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXIII: Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    UNITAS LXIII: Closing Ceremony

    RJ, BRAZIL

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jahlena Royer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Sept. 22, 2022) Senior leaders from 19 nations stand across from their troops during the UNITAS LXIII Closing Ceremony, Sept. 22, 2022. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Belize, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jahlena Royer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:10
    Photo ID: 7432933
    VIRIN: 220922-N-MA751-0330
    Resolution: 3524x1858
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: RJ, BR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USNAVSO
    ENDURING PROMISE
    PROMESSA DURADOURA
    UNITAS63
    UNITASLXIII

