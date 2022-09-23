Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escape from the Tower Run 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Escape from the Tower Run 2022

    ITALY

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S Army Garrison Italy MWR organizes the "Escape from the Tower" run every year. This year over 100 runners took part in the 12 Km race, form the leaning tower of Pisa to Camp Darby Military installation. Robert J. Chartier, Deputy Garrison Manager, USAG Italy, gives a speech before the event. Pisa, Italy, Sep. 23, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

