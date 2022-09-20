Command guidons on display during 21st Annual CPO Heritage Days Event

Norfolk (September 20, 2022) Participants to the 21st Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days event review guidons on display aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). The three-day event allows CPO selectees to receive history and heritage training at the museum and aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, and is hosted by the museum and area commands. The event is the largest and longest running of its kind in Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

