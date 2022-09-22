The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade made a site visit to the Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno, Sept. 22. Pictured here, Col. Crystal Hills poses for a photo with the Livorno HAP team. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 07:22
|Photo ID:
|7431953
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-SM279-050
|Resolution:
|3251x2002
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB commander visits Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB commander visits Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT