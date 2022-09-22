Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB commander visits Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno

    405th AFSB commander visits Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade made a site visit to the Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno, Sept. 22. Pictured here, Col. Crystal Hills poses for a photo with the Livorno HAP team. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 07:22
    Photo ID: 7431953
    VIRIN: 220922-A-SM279-050
    Resolution: 3251x2002
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB commander visits Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB commander visits Humanitarian Assistance Program team in Livorno

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT