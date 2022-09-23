Daniel Hirn is the newest apprentice to join Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He started on Sept. 1 and his apprenticeship as a mechatronic is 3.5 years. The apprenticeship program allows apprentices to learn as they go, gaining critical on-the-job experience, and it helps to rejuvenate the BASOPS Maintenance workforce. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7431856
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-SM279-934
|Resolution:
|2642x3737
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance apprenticeship program helps rejuvenate workforce with fresh perspectives
