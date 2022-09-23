405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance apprenticeship program helps rejuvenate workforce with fresh perspectives

Daniel Hirn is the newest apprentice to join Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He started on Sept. 1 and his apprenticeship as a mechatronic is 3.5 years. The apprenticeship program allows apprentices to learn as they go, gaining critical on-the-job experience, and it helps to rejuvenate the BASOPS Maintenance workforce. (Courtesy photo)

