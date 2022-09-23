Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB BASOPS Maintenance apprenticeship program helps rejuvenate workforce with fresh perspectives

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Daniel Hirn is the newest apprentice to join Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He started on Sept. 1 and his apprenticeship as a mechatronic is 3.5 years. The apprenticeship program allows apprentices to learn as they go, gaining critical on-the-job experience, and it helps to rejuvenate the BASOPS Maintenance workforce. (Courtesy photo)

