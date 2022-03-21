Inscriptions on the base stones of the Sloat Memorial reveal much about those who built the monument.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 19:12
|Photo ID:
|7431153
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-IT218-006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commodore Sloat and His Monument [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commodore Sloat and His Monument
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT