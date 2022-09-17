Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana Air Show [Image 8 of 11]

    NAS Oceana Air Show

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sep. 17, 2022) Matt Younkin, an aerobatic aircraft pilot, flies a Twin Beech 18 during the 2022 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show. The NAS Oceana Air Show's theme was "Back to the Beach", as it has been two years since the last performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lucas Hastings)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7430255
    VIRIN: 220917-N-TV979-1650
    Resolution: 2707x1805
    Size: 261.12 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Oceana Air Show [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Nas oceana
    navy
    airlant
    comnavairlant
    cnal

