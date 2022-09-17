VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sep. 17, 2022) Matt Younkin, an aerobatic aircraft pilot, flies a Twin Beech 18 during the 2022 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show. The NAS Oceana Air Show's theme was "Back to the Beach", as it has been two years since the last performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Lucas Hastings)

