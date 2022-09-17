The Pacific Air Forces Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge team prior to the start of the 2022 Air Force Marathon races at Wright-Patterson Air force Base, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. Twelve teams representing major commands competed for the overall title. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7430006
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-JW079-1056
|Resolution:
|3000x2297
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Air Force Marathon [Image 228 of 228], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT