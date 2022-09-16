Hercs take to the skies for 757th TAC week

A line of C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing taxi to the runway at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022. The formation flight was part of the 757th Airlift Squadron's annual TAC week, a condensed week of flight training highlighted by a six-aircraft formation flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)
|09.16.2022
|09.22.2022 10:48
|7429743
|220916-F-PO120-3771
|6048x4024
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|0
|0
