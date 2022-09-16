Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hercs take to the skies for 757th TAC week [Image 11 of 11]

    Hercs take to the skies for 757th TAC week

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A line of C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing taxi to the runway at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022. The formation flight was part of the 757th Airlift Squadron's annual TAC week, a condensed week of flight training highlighted by a six-aircraft formation flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:48
    Photo ID: 7429743
    VIRIN: 220916-F-PO120-3771
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.44 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    This work, Hercs take to the skies for 757th TAC week [Image 11 of 11], by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    c-130
    reserveready

