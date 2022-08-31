Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Antonio Market Sleep Disorders Center [Image 2 of 2]

    San Antonio Market Sleep Disorders Center

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Austin Starks, 59th Medical Specialty Squadron health service management journeyman, prepares for a sleep study at the San Antonio Market Sleep Disorders Center at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 07:24
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    San Antonio Market

