    U.S. Army's New E-EFMP System [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army's New E-EFMP System

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Learn about and share the U.S. Army's E-EFMP graphic. It shows how the Army's new Enterprise system helps families with special needs members efficiently use EFMP to receive support.

    Exceptional Family Member Program
    Special Needs Dependents
    Digital
    U.S. Army
    Quality of Life Communications Tool
    E-EFMP

