Top Army leader ‘South of the Alps’ witness to strategic impact of APS-2 site in Italy

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Amato, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, briefs the commanding general of Southern European Task Force – Africa and the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade at Leghorn Army Deport in Livorno, Italy, Sept. 21. Amato said Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund was impressed at the scope of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 maintenance and storage facilities and the battalion’s power projection capabilities, but marveled at the many years of skill inherent in the mostly Italian local national workforce at the APS-2 site. (photo by Sgt. 1st Class Guido Fermin)

