    3rd MLG Senior Enlisted Leaders speak with SG(X) Staff NCOs at a Linchpin PME [Image 2 of 9]

    3rd MLG Senior Enlisted Leaders speak with SG(X) Staff NCOs at a Linchpin PME

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ryan Meltesen, Sgt. Maj. of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speaks at a linchpin Professional Military Education (PME) class on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 21, 2022. The purpose of the PME is to discuss the present and future of the Sustainment Group (Experimental) and its staff non-commissioned officers.  3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    This work, 3rd MLG Senior Enlisted Leaders speak with SG(X) Staff NCOs at a Linchpin PME [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

