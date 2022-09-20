USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Operations

220920-N-NO146-1005 RED SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911), left, and expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) sail alongside in the Red Sea Sept. 20. Lewis B. Puller is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 09.20.2022