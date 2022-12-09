WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 12, 2022) Commander Christopher Turmel, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) pins Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 3rd Class Tanner Furbee, from Bridgeport, WV, after being meritoriously promoted aboard USS Lassen during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 12, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 22:21 Photo ID: 7428779 VIRIN: 220912-N-RL853-0141 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 10.4 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pinning on USS Lassen [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.