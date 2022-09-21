Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes Fire Department responds to reports of a fire at Lovell FHCC [Image 2 of 2]

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    NORTH CHICAGO, Il. (Sep. 21, 2022) Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Ill. the morning of Sep. 21. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) also called for fire departments from Waukegan, Grayslake, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Libertyville, Beach Park and North Chicago. Highland Park, Winthrop Harbor and Deerfield fire departments responded to on-base calls during the period when Great Lakes F&ES was at Lovell FHCC. The all-clear sounded after an hour. Great Lakes F&ES provides fire protection to Lovell FHCC, a first-of-its-kind partnership between the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense (DoD), integrating all medical care into a federal health care facility with a single combined VA and Navy mission. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

