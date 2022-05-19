Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division at the Killeen Rodeo [Image 2 of 2]

    1st Cavalry Division at the Killeen Rodeo

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo  

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, 1st Cavalry Division band vocalist, sings the national anthem at the Killeen Rodeo before rodeo activities began May 19 in Killeen, Texas. The Killeen Rodeo also celebrated Military Appreciation Night and showed their appreciation for those in the military service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:05
    Photo ID: 7427326
    VIRIN: 220519-A-WB694-569
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 15.54 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division at the Killeen Rodeo [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Cavalry Division at the Killeen Rodeo
    1st Cavalry Division at the Killeen Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Rodeo
    1CD
    FirstTeam
    LiveTheLegend
    CAVLegacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT