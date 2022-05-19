1st Cavalry Division at the Killeen Rodeo

Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, 1st Cavalry Division band vocalist, sings the national anthem at the Killeen Rodeo before rodeo activities began May 19 in Killeen, Texas. The Killeen Rodeo also celebrated Military Appreciation Night and showed their appreciation for those in the military service.

