    169th Maintenance Squadron Conducts Engine Tests at Hush House [Image 5 of 8]

    169th Maintenance Squadron Conducts Engine Tests at Hush House

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jarvis Colvin, 169th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion mechanic, conducts quality control tests on an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet engine in the 'Hush House' at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, September 16, 2022. The 'Hush House' is an on-base facility where aerospace propulsion specialists can openly observe the jet engine while it is running to ensure operational safety and functionality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 08:45
    Photo ID: 7427080
    VIRIN: 220916-Z-BX831-1009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Conducts Engine Tests at Hush House [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    Hush House
    169th Maintenance Squadron: F-16 Engine

