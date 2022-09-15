South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Miranda Jones, 157th Fighter Squadron F-16 fighter jet pilot, assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, conducts preflight checks at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, September 15, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily flying out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport while the McEntire Joint National Guard Base runway undergoes construction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SC, US