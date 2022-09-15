Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport [Image 2 of 6]

    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Miranda Jones, 157th Fighter Squadron F-16 fighter jet pilot, assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, conducts preflight checks at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, September 15, 2022. The 169th Fighter Wing is temporarily flying out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport while the McEntire Joint National Guard Base runway undergoes construction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 08:42
    Photo ID: 7427070
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-HT982-1002
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    South Carolina Air National Guard takes flight out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT