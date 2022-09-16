Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Andros Visit CTF 75 [Image 8 of 9]

    Rear Adm. Andros Visit CTF 75

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Neil Forshay 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 16, 2002) Rear Adm. Bradley Andros and Force Master Chief Rick Straney, tours the operations of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, Detachment Guam at Camp Covington Naval Base Guam. Andros met with Seabees from Delta company, visited the Alpha company equipment yard, and toured the supply warehouses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    SANTA RITA, GU 
    30 NCR
    NMCB 11
    CTF 75

