SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 16, 2002) Rear Adm. Bradley Andros and Force Master Chief Rick Straney, tours the operations of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, Detachment Guam at Camp Covington Naval Base Guam. Andros met with Seabees from Delta company, visited the Alpha company equipment yard, and toured the supply warehouses.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 01:30
|Photo ID:
|7426739
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-YT606-0068
|Resolution:
|4020x2680
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Andros Visit CTF 75 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Neil Forshay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
