    DC Guard vocalist performs Anthem at Partnership for Public Service Gala [Image 8 of 10]

    DC Guard vocalist performs Anthem at Partnership for Public Service Gala

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Vicki Golding, 257th Army Band, District of Columbia National Guard, sings the National Anthem at the Partnership for Public Service Awards Gala, Sept. 20th, 2022, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in D.C. The high-profile event featured presenters such as Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and highlighted individuals selected for honors by the Partnership, whose stated vision is “(A) dynamic and innovative federal government that effectively serves our diverse nation.” Golding has performed the Anthem at numerous D.C. events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    National Anthem
    D.C.
    DC National Guard
    257th Army Band
    Partnership for Public Service

