Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carlisle Barracks image upgrade GO

    Carlisle Barracks image upgrade GO

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    From left, U.S. Army War College Commandant Maj. Gen. David Hill, Carlisle Barracks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina, Carlisle Barracks Exchange General Manager Valerie Bright, Department Manager Melanie Morrison and Exchange Northeast Region Vice President Amanda Hartfield cut the ribbon on the Carlisle Barracks Exchange's $5.2 million renovation Sept. 19. (Photo by USAG Carlisle Barracks Public Affairs Officer Curtis Keester)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:09
    Photo ID: 7426341
    VIRIN: 220919-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 800x534
    Size: 165.23 KB
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carlisle Barracks image upgrade GO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carlisle Barracks Exchange Unveils $5.2 Million Shopping Center Renovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT