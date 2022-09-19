Carlisle Barracks image upgrade GO

From left, U.S. Army War College Commandant Maj. Gen. David Hill, Carlisle Barracks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina, Carlisle Barracks Exchange General Manager Valerie Bright, Department Manager Melanie Morrison and Exchange Northeast Region Vice President Amanda Hartfield cut the ribbon on the Carlisle Barracks Exchange's $5.2 million renovation Sept. 19. (Photo by USAG Carlisle Barracks Public Affairs Officer Curtis Keester)
Carlisle Barracks Exchange Unveils $5.2 Million Shopping Center Renovation
