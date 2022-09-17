USS America, USS Tripoli Conducts Formation Steaming Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) sails toward the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a formation steaming exercise while sailing in the East China Sea, Sept. 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole Pursley)

