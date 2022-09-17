Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America, USS Tripoli Conduct Formation Steaming Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America, USS Tripoli Conduct Formation Steaming Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2022) The amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) in the East China Sea, Sept. 17, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 01:04
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
