An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen conduct an overflight of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The Coast Guard is using flights like this to assess safe port conditions and pollution concerns left in the wake of the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 20:45
|Photo ID:
|7424570
|VIRIN:
|220919-G-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|957.06 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT