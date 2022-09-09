Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona

    PUERTO RICO

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen conduct an overflight of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The Coast Guard is using flights like this to assess safe port conditions and pollution concerns left in the wake of the storm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 20:45
    Photo ID: 7424570
    VIRIN: 220919-G-ZZ999-003
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 957.06 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona
    Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona
    Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona
    Coast Guard assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    tropical storm
    disaster response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT