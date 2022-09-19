U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region, poses for a photo at MCRD San Diego, Sept. 19, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 19:01 Photo ID: 7424477 VIRIN: 220919-M-DA549-1122 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.87 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manny Monday [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.