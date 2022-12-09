Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM now handling Marine Corps lodging reservations

    NEXCOM now handling Marine Corps lodging reservations

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Jan Tucker, The Navy Exchange Service Command’s Department of Defense Reservation Center Agent, books a room for a guest staying at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. NEXCOM’s Department of Defense Reservation Center began handling reservations for the U. S. Marine Corps lodging facilities on Sept. 12. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven mission sets: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    NEXCOM now handling Marine Corps lodging reservations

    Navy Exchange Service Command

