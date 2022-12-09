NEXCOM now handling Marine Corps lodging reservations

Jan Tucker, The Navy Exchange Service Command’s Department of Defense Reservation Center Agent, books a room for a guest staying at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. NEXCOM’s Department of Defense Reservation Center began handling reservations for the U. S. Marine Corps lodging facilities on Sept. 12. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven mission sets: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

